COVID-19 death of Waco Family Health Center employee devastates at home, abroad

Gabino Sanchez’s family is one of many facing their first Christmas season without a loved one lost to COVID-19.
Gabino Sanchez, a maintenance worker at the Waco Family Health Center, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 9, three weeks after contracting the virus. His wife, Maria, and daughters, Diana Salinas and Ernestina Sanchez, said Gabino could make them laugh about just about anything. Diana, 38, said despite the jokes he would make, her father took the virus as seriously as anyone. He was just unlucky.
“(He was) committed to anyone and anybody. If anyone needed help, he didn’t ask questions. He would help,” Diana said. “That’s the person both of them are, my mom and my dad.”
Gabino’s family will remember him as an avid soccer fan who loved Westerns and had a music collection so eclectic they would sometimes tease him for it. His daughters will remember family trips to Galveston, Florida and eventually Cancun. His coworkers remember someone who was respectful, enthusiastic and unfailingly polite.
Diana still has a cellphone full of videos and photos of her father’s last year. In one saved Snapchat from his 63rd birthday on July 23 he sits masked in front of a cake, blowing out the candles by fanning them with his hands while someone off-screen laughs. A photo from Halloween shows the coronavirus costume he made for himself, the one his daughters tried to talk him out of. Maria dressed up as a doctor. A more recent screenshot of a Facetime call shows him in his hospital bed, boxed in by the faces of family members on the call.
“People are devastated,” Diana said. “Here, in Mexico, everywhere. He still has high school friends in Mexico, and they’re devastated.”
Some of the connections were a surprise. When a family friend’s father-in-law called to say his best friend had died, they quickly realized he meant Gabino.
The Sanchez family moved to Waco in 1994, first into a garage apartment and eventually into a home in Lacy-Lakeview. After working two to three restaurant or maintenance jobs at a time for years, Gabino worked for Family Health Center for the past five, making employee of the month. Charlie Johnson, a plant director who hired Gabino, said he was impressed by his high spirits and dedication to his family.
“We talked a lot of personal things in our lives, in his family and my family,” Johnson said. “He talked about how he went about things, taking care of it, fixing it, making sure his family was taken care of. I had a lot of trust in him.”
In a few weeks, Gabino would have been eligible to receive the vaccine as a member of the center’s staff.
Diana’s job included moving samples from COVID-19 patients, a task that terrified her until she became used to the routine of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. Ernestina, 39, stepped away from her billing job and volunteered outside a Family Health Center facility, her glasses fogging under PPE as she quizzed people on their symptoms before they entered the building.
“It’s a rollercoaster of emotions,” Ernestina said. “I’ve been scared. I’ve been mad. I’m still going through the emotions.”
In November, Gabino and Maria travelled back to Monterrey to finalize the sale of a house they owned there. When their symptoms started to surface, neither had any idea where or when they might have contracted the virus during travel. They returned on a Thursday and tested positive on Monday.
Gabino took his test at the Family Health Center and came back for treatment when he started to have trouble breathing.
“They’ve been so caring with us now,” Ernestino said of the Family Health Center. “They took good care of my dad too, when they found out.”
When he was sent from the clinic to Ascension Providence Medical Center by ambulance, Family Health Center Dr. Horacio Sosa kept the family in contact with Gabino as he treated him. His family said Gabino continued to reassure them from his hospital bed.
“We were blessed that he was able to keep his phone with him and we were able to do video calls, because we know in other countries like Mexico they’re not allowed to have their phones with them,” Ernestino said.
She said when COVID-19 first came to Waco, the Family Health Center adapted, but no one knew how long the pandemic would stretch on.
December already is the deadliest month for COVID-19 in McLennan County, and local hospitalizations for the disease were at all-time highs heading into the holiday weekend. As of Wednesday, the last update available, 263 McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19, including 66 deaths announced this month. November saw 42 residents of the county die because of COVID-19, and October saw 44.
Gabino’s and Maria’s illness was not the only time the family had encountered the virus. When Diana’s youngest daughter contracted the virus, her only symptom was an ear ache that started just after Thanksgiving. Diana and her husband, sister-in-law and brother isolated and were able to care for her daughter without getting sick themselves.
Gabino spent two weeks in the hospital before being placed on a ventilator for the last two days. Maria was able to don the necessary PPE and visit him in-person once.
“I know it hurts to not do gatherings for birthdays and holidays, but it is worse to lose someone,” Ernestina said. “Celebrations can wait. It’s not worth it.”
According to Gabino’s wishes, he was cremated, and the family will not hold a viewing or mass. His family plans to return his ashes to a cemetery in Monterrey, where his parents are buried.