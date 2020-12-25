COVID-19 death of Waco Family Health Center employee devastates at home, abroad

Gabino Sanchez’s family is one of many facing their first Christmas season without a loved one lost to COVID-19.

Gabino Sanchez, a maintenance worker at the Waco Family Health Center, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 9, three weeks after contracting the virus. His wife, Maria, and daughters, Diana Salinas and Ernestina Sanchez, said Gabino could make them laugh about just about anything. Diana, 38, said despite the jokes he would make, her father took the virus as seriously as anyone. He was just unlucky.

“(He was) committed to anyone and anybody. If anyone needed help, he didn’t ask questions. He would help,” Diana said. “That’s the person both of them are, my mom and my dad.”

Gabino’s family will remember him as an avid soccer fan who loved Westerns and had a music collection so eclectic they would sometimes tease him for it. His daughters will remember family trips to Galveston, Florida and eventually Cancun. His coworkers remember someone who was respectful, enthusiastic and unfailingly polite.