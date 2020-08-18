COVID-19 death toll climbs to 75 as officials await more test results

The McLennan County death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic grew to 75 Tuesday as local health officials awaited the results from almost 1,400 tests administered last week at free testing sites.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two additional deaths attributed to the disease, involving a 58-year-old Hispanic man and an 83-year-old Black man. In addition, an 80-year-old white man's death attributed to COVID-19 was reported Monday.
The health district reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, an uptick after daily numbers had dropped in recent days. On average, 47 cases per day have been reported in the past seven days.
The numbers do not include results from the public testing that state and local officials offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday at McLennan Community College, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. It is unclear whether tests subjects already have received their results, but the local health district is hoping to get results soon from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Craine said.
“We haven’t received any information that it’s a testing backlog,” she said. “Unlike in the past, when we’ve had participants calling about their tests, we’ve not had complaints.”
Meanwhile, Baylor University students, faculty and staff are required to complete mail-in tests before returning to campus. Craine said that testing data will be reported to the local health district only if the participants live in McLennan County.
As of Monday, 41,954 tests had been conducted locally. Since April 24, only tests conduced on residents of the county have been added to that figure. The county now has had 5,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,710 considered to be active. Fifty-three patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday.
In terms of cases and deaths, McLennan County continues to outpace Bell County, its larger neighbor to the south.
Bell County officials reported 4,317 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, with 32 deaths. Those deaths include six that have occurred since Friday.
