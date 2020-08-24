COVID-19 death toll climbs to 80 in McLennan County as 36 new cases are reported

Monday marked McLennan County’s 80th death attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, as 36 new cases of the disease were reported.
The latest victim was a 66-year-old woman, whose race was unknown, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.
With the new cases reported Monday, the county’s cumulative COVID-19 case count stood at 5,796, including an estimated 1,717 active cases. Forty-seven patients were in local hospitals with the disease, including 34 McLennan County residents.
A youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart tested positive this weekend, becoming the 23rd staffer there to be infected. Forty-two youth have also tested positive in recent months.
Bell County, McLennan County’s larger neighbor to the south, reported 35 cases Monday for a cumulative total of 4,530 cases, while recording another death related to COVID-19.
Texas added 2,754 new cases of the disease Monday, for a total of 580,384. Another 25 fatalities were reported Monday, bringing the total to 11,395. The number of fatalities per day statewide has dropped since its peak on July 22, when 252 people died.
