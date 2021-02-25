COVID-19 death toll surpasses 400 in McLennan County

McLennan County’s COVID-19 death toll has topped 400 residents, but the number vaccinated also has recently surpassed the number of residents who have tested positive for the disease.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday that nine more deaths of McLennan County residents had been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total to 406.

Eight of the nine deaths happened last year but were previously unreported to the health district. The late reports came from multiple sources and happened to arrive at the health district at the same time, spokesperson Kelly Craine said.

“It’s one of those flukes of reporting,” Craine said. “It hasn’t happened before.”

The nine residents whose deaths were reported Thursday were a 64-year-old man, an 86-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, an 86-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 82-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

The health district also reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active case count to 379 and the total to 24,966 cases confirmed in McLennan County residents. Meanwhile, 25,887 residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.