COVID-19 deaths make mark in McLennan County history

Personal experience and proximity shape perception. Cann had planned a spring break visit to Italy with her sister, Lynn, who lives in New York. New York, however, was swamped with COVID-19 cases in March, and Lynn contracted the disease. Her case proved mild and she recovered, but she would tell Cann about going to work and seeing refrigerated trucks outside hospitals, awaiting bodies to store when funeral homes were overwhelmed.

Then COVID-19 surged in Italy and Cann saw images of overwhelmed hospitals and shuttered communities in the country she had planned to visit. In Texas, however, things seemed different — the danger less imminent.

“In Texas, you can sort of isolate yourself,” Cann said.

Michael Muehlenbein, chair of Baylor’s anthropology department, blames a world awash in information for helping muddy the waters about a serious new disease that demands a response.

“We’re living in an infodemic. … There’s a massive amount of malicious information out there, and we are COVID-fatigued. There is no doubt,” Muehlenbein said.

With a background in infectious disease, he is on both city and Baylor University task forces monitoring COVID-19 and said it frustrates him to see a perception that minimizes the coronavirus and a need to change behavior.