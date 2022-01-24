COVID-19 hospital cases high even as daily cases drop in McLennan County

During the high point of the delta surge, the county experienced about 2,000 estimated active cases; this month, active cases have topped 5,000, with a current active case level just under that at 4,777. However, while the month has had 30 deaths, more than the 19 deaths in December, it's not near the high of 104 deaths of the delta surge in September.

Alvey said the present seven-day average for hospitalizations is 168 COVID-19 patients, compared to a peak of 201 during the delta surge.

The course of omicron in South Africa and Great Britain, which preceded the United States' experience by several weeks, suggests that this coronavirus variant is more rapidly transmitted, but milder in its effect.

Even so, hospitals are still swamped with cases, she pointed out. "It's still stressing the hospitals," she said.

The omicron variant also appears to strike and leave more quickly, leading the Center for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month to shorten its recommended COVID-19 quarantine from 10 to five days. The shorter quarantine also led Baylor to revise accordingly how long before active cases are considered inactive from 10 to five days.