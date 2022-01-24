COVID-19 hospital cases high even as daily cases drop in McLennan County

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained high but steady Monday in McLennan County, with the rate of new cases appearing to slow even as federal and world officials express hope that the surge driven by the omicron variant will soon ebb.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Monday reported 314 new cases and four deaths, with 191 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 of whom are on ventilators. The number of active cases in the county dipped to 4,777, nearly 2,000 fewer than a week ago.
The daily number of new cases was considerably lower than the county's seven-day average of new cases of 918.
Monday's number of new cases also was in sharp contrast with the 2,195 cases on Friday, a daily number boosted by a week's worth of positive cases of Baylor University students and staff, said health district assistant director Stephanie Alvey.
Baylor students returning from the holiday break had increased the numbers of tests administered and the number of positive cases, she said.
Baylor's online COVID dashboard listed 441 active cases for Monday, down from 1,081 reported on Saturday.
Nationwide, daily COVID-19 cases have fallen to 680,000 from an all-time peak last week of around 800,000, accompanied by an overall decline in hospitalizations.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, spoke to ABC “This Week” about a “best-case scenario” in which COVID-19 would fall to manageable levels so the United States could get “back to a degree of normality.”
And on Monday, the World Health Organization issued a statement anticipating an end to the “emergency phase” of the pandemic this year and saying that the omicron variant “offers plausible hope for stabilization and normalization,” the Associated Press reported.
But in McLennan County, hospitalizations remained at their highest since September, when the deadly delta wave was in full force.
McLennan County's two hospitals had 191 COVID-19 patients and 54 ICU beds in use. Texas Department of State Health Services hospitalization figures show that Trauma Service Area M, which covers McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls and Limestone Counties, led the state with 37.2% of available hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Comparison of new cases and hospitalizations during the current surge of the omicron variant with that experienced in September with the delta variant, however, may suggest a whisper of hope.
McLennan County has had approximately 17,300 reported cases of COVID-19 this January — five times the number registered in December and roughly equal to that experienced in the entire five months between July and December 2021.
During the high point of the delta surge, the county experienced about 2,000 estimated active cases; this month, active cases have topped 5,000, with a current active case level just under that at 4,777. However, while the month has had 30 deaths, more than the 19 deaths in December, it's not near the high of 104 deaths of the delta surge in September.
Alvey said the present seven-day average for hospitalizations is 168 COVID-19 patients, compared to a peak of 201 during the delta surge.
The course of omicron in South Africa and Great Britain, which preceded the United States' experience by several weeks, suggests that this coronavirus variant is more rapidly transmitted, but milder in its effect.
Even so, hospitals are still swamped with cases, she pointed out. "It's still stressing the hospitals," she said.
The omicron variant also appears to strike and leave more quickly, leading the Center for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month to shorten its recommended COVID-19 quarantine from 10 to five days. The shorter quarantine also led Baylor to revise accordingly how long before active cases are considered inactive from 10 to five days.
Following the state's guidelines, the health district still uses the 10-day estimate, but may consider going to the shorter period simply to get a more accurate sense of the extent of COVID-19 in the community, Alvey said.
The district's advice to the public remain the same, however: vaccinations and boosters for the unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated; masking, particularly in public places; higher quality masks, such as N95 masks, if possible; and avoidance of large gatherings.
The health district is offering free testing this week at sites at McLennan Community College and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church as well as COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the district.