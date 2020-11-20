COVID-19 hospitalizations at peak as Thanksgiving approaches

The university is discouraging any gathering but will continue to allow groups of up to 10 to gather, as long as they maintain physical distancing and wear masks, regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors, the announcement states.

Students generally will not return to campus for class activities this semester after they leave for Thanksgiving, and the university is offering free rapid testing to all students and employees before they leave for the holiday. The daily count of new cases among Baylor students, employees and contractors has increased slightly in recent days, though it has not matched the acceleration of new cases in the broader community or matched the university’s spike in cases immediately after classes resumed for the fall semester.

Amid the spike in cases and new prevention measures, Ascension Providence announced Friday it is establishing a process in Waco to provide bamlanivimab, an antibody treatment that recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The treatment is intended for recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized but are at elevated risk of a severe illness, according to the Ascension Providence press release.