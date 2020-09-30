COVID-19 hospitalizations trigger business limits for Waco area; Testing surge aimed at limiting spread

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are forcing businesses in the area to roll occupancy limits from 75% of capacity back to 50% under a state order, and federal health officials are joining local groups to provide an influx of 40,000 free tests in McLennan County.
State data show a stretch of eight days when more than 15% of people hospitalized have had COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties. Local officials have said their data does not alight with the state's, but they are urging businesses to comply with the 50% capacity limit while they figure out the discrepancy. They have not suggested a possible explanation for the discrepancy.
“The state could be exactly right, but we don’t know how they calculated it,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said of the hospitalization figure Wednesday during a weekly press conference on the novel coronavirus.
When Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders Sept. 17 allowing businesses to go from 50% to 75% of capacity, they came with the caveat that the limits would go back to 50% in any area seeing too many COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Per the executive orders, areas with high hospitalizations means any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients exceeds 15%, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients is 15% or less," according to a Texas Department of State Health Services page about the orders.
The local trauma service area saw eight days higher than 15%, from Sept. 21 through Monday, and the past two days have been less than 15%, according to state data.
Felton said as of Wednesday afternoon, there was not a proactive inspection and enforcement effort while local officials continued trying to clarify the data.
“It’s the local authorities’ job to inspect and enforce, and right now we think there’s some chance the order might be rescinded but we’re not getting any communication back,” Felton said.
He said the county government has not issued any fines to businesses at any point, and has focused on educating and advising before enforcing the orders.
“We’re not doing anything to go out and inspect the community or do any fines or anything like that, but that could change,” Felton said. “I was really looking for a response today.”
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said it would be “unreasonable” for Waco Police to start enforcing the order with citations.
“We would go out and talk with the businesses being complained about, try to understand the situation and certainly not issue citations right away,” Deaver said. “We want to work with all of our businesses.”
Felton also said the order also leaves the criteria for moving back up to 75% capacity unclear.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allocating 40,000 free COVID-19 tests to be administered in a surge-testing effort in McLennan County, where a total of 61,921 tests have been administered so far, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The city, county and several local schools and other organizations are joining the Texas Division of Emergency Management and HHS for the effort.
“It could be very important to helping us get our numbers down,” Felton said.
The tests will first be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7-10 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive. More testing times and locations are in the works and will be posted at CovidWaco.com, along with registration details.
“In our county I think we did a fairly good job testing people who have symptoms of COVID-19. What we haven’t had yet is a major and ongoing opportunity to test people who have minimal or passing symptoms, just a mild headache and fatigue or chills, or people who lack symptoms,” Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said Wednesday. “It’s sneaky.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently told a group of Texas doctors that more than half of COVID-19 transmission is a result of someone who is infected but does not have symptoms, Griggs said.
Throughout Wednesday's press conference, officials and health care professionals stressed the importance of testing, even for people who do not have symptoms, to make the surge testing more effective. In a press release after the press conference, Deaver thanked Baylor University President Linda Livingstone for hosting federal Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx last week, which set the project in motion.
HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, the state of Texas, McLennan County, the city of Waco, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce all worked together to arrange the testing, according to the press release.
The local health district reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in McLennan County residents, bringing the number of active cases to 462 and the total to 8,179. Waco hospitals were treating 49 COVID-19 patients, including 34 McLennan County residents and 16 on ventilators. A total of 111 McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19. Baylor University reported Wednesday it had 59 active cases, with one new case confirmed Tuesday, among students, employees and contractors using campus.
Seven nursing homes or long-term care facilities in the county have at least one active case. A total of eight residents and 11 staff members at those facilities have active infections, according to the health district.
Griggs said there have been COVID-19 cases in 12 school districts in the area, but there has not been widespread transmission linked to schools here. However, the Family Health Center has been logging more visits from children ages 4 through 14 with flu-like or COVID-19-like illnesses compared to the average daily count from the past three years. The number spiked when Waco ISD reopened and continues to climb.
“The reason this (information) is valuable is not because children suffer from major problems associated with COVID-19, but because as we see cases climb in children, we do expect to see a spillover effect in cases in vulnerable adults,” Griggs said. “So, this does create some concern. This may be a lead indicator of cases that are coming.”
Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said the hospital has ample capacity if the county remains at 40 to 50 new cases per day. He said about 5% of COVID-19 patients will need ventilators, and flu patients are less likely to become sick enough to need them.
“It could certainly eat away at our resources and take away from our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, so that’s why we’re strongly encouraging people to get flu shots and to take care of themselves, socially distance just as they would to avoid COVID-19,” Elieson said.
Elieson said Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center has already treated a handful of patients for the flu.
