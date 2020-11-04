COVID-19 outbreak leads to Carver Middle School closure

G.W. Carver Middle School in Waco has closed after six people on campus have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday and more than half of the school's teachers are in quarantine.

Principal Isaac Carrier sent a message to families and employees Wednesday, informing them of Transformation Waco's decision to dismiss school at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The school plans to reopen Nov. 12 and offer remote instruction for all students until then.

"Although no new cases have been reported so far today, several people have reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 and are awaiting tests results. The result is that more than half of our teachers are currently in quarantine or out awaiting test results," he said in a statement. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space."

Students without internet access at home received mobile hotspots before leaving campus Wednesday. Technical assistance for students' Chromebooks and mobile hotspots is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 254-284-1072.