COVID-19 patients crowd hospitals as post-holiday testing resumes

COVID-19 patients continued to crowd area hospitals as testing and data reporting for the virus resumed Monday after a holiday hiatus.

In the five-county "Trauma Service Area M" that includes Waco, the percentage of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients rose to 31% according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the state's 22 trauma service areas, only the Laredo area had a higher rate.

In McLennan County, the number hospitalized with the virus grew to 161 on Sunday before dropping to 148 on Monday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported. The Monday number includes 92 McLennan County residents and 26 patients on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 535 cases have been reported in McLennan County since Jan. 1, including 92 on Monday. Four more residents have died, ranging age from 65 to 80, bringing the death toll to 287.

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said past experience shows that reported COVID-19 numbers drop during holidays when there is little testing, then increase the following week. She said the data reported Monday is troubling, especially the 148 hospitalizations.

"That's kind of our standard now," she said.