 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 patients crowd hospitals as post-holiday testing resumes
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 patients crowd hospitals as post-holiday testing resumes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Covid-19 testing (copy)

Free testing at Heritage Square, shown here in a late December file photo, resumed Monday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file

COVID-19 patients continued to crowd area hospitals as testing and data reporting for the virus resumed Monday after a holiday hiatus.

In the five-county "Trauma Service Area M" that includes Waco, the percentage of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients rose to 31% according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the state's 22 trauma service areas, only the Laredo area had a higher rate.

In McLennan County, the number hospitalized with the virus grew to 161 on Sunday before dropping to 148 on Monday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported. The Monday number includes 92 McLennan County residents and 26 patients on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, 535 cases have been reported in McLennan County since Jan. 1, including 92 on Monday. Four more residents have died, ranging age from 65 to 80, bringing the death toll to 287.

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said past experience shows that reported COVID-19 numbers drop during holidays when there is little testing, then increase the following week. She said the data reported Monday is troubling, especially the 148 hospitalizations.

"That's kind of our standard now," she said.

Free public testing that was paused over the holiday resumed Monday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. The saliva-based tests are held on a walk-up basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday.

Federal funding has allowed for "surge testing" in McLennan County in recent months. Now that funding has been depleted, but the Texas Division of Emergency Management is funding up to 800 tests per day through the rest of January, Craine said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert