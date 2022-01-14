COVID-19 precautions reshape MLK Day celebrations in Waco

COVID-19 concerns are shaping community Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, with annual events migrating online or downsizing to minimize the possibility of coronavirus spread.

The traditional Monday night candlelight vigil in honor of the American civil rights leader and his legacy will be held online this year, for the second time in the event's 36 years in Waco.

The candlelight service starts at 6 p.m. Monday and those wishing to watch or participate can send an email to ogr@baylor.edu to receive a link to the service.

Those wishing to lay a wreath, flowers or other remembrance at the marker in Martin Luther King Jr. Park near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Washington Ave. can do so this weekend through Monday, said Coque Gibson, one of the event organizers.

This year's theme is "Let There Be Peace On Earth and Let It Begin With Me," Gibson said.

People leaving those items to honor King are asked to remove them on Tuesday.