COVID-19 surge takes toll on Centex front-line health workers

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic officials this past week were forced to keep a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the emergency room for three days before they could find a hospital with a higher level of care to accept him.
The patient was transferred Thursday and is doing fine, but the episode was just one example of the struggle area health care providers are experiencing this month as a highly contagious coronavirus strain boosts hospitalizations and sidelines medical staff.
Jessica Ford, interim administrator for the Marlin-based facility, estimates that 15% of its 115 staff members were out last week, either recovering from COVID-19 or quarantining after possible exposure.
Dr. Mike Hardin, chief clinical officer at Waco Family Medicine, said about 20% of the 110 nurses and 10% of the 100 doctors there have been out this week for the same reasons.
Lisa Maxwell, director of communications for the Texas Nurses Association, said there are reports that as many as 20% of the nurses in Austin missed work this week.
This past week saw a record 4,902 new daily cases in McLennan County, while hospitalizations increased about 30% from 111 to 144. In the Waco region and elsewhere, the stress of the pandemic also taking a personal toll on health care workers after nearly two years.
"We are hanging in as best we can," Ford said. "Our staff is exhausted, and we are pushing through as much as we possibly can. It has definitely affected all of us here. Staff members are having to work additional shifts to cover for those who are out."
Hardin said the 13 Waco Family Medicine system sites in McLennan County and one in Bell County average around 900 patients a day. With the current COVID-19 surge, those numbers have swelled to more than 1,000 daily, he said.
"I would say that the surge plus staffing shortages related to the surge have been something that is new for our organization to handle. It's been without precedent," Hardin said. "But I’m very proud of the way staff has been flexible to make the changes necessary to take care of the volume of patients we’ve seen. We’ve had to be creative about outdoor clinics, telemedicine visits, allowing people who are on quarantine to get telemedicine visits and provide free at home COVID tests for our patients to be able to meet the needs of the pandemic."
Hardin said the system's goal is to provide same day or next-day access for care and diagnoses of COVID patients. Waco Family Medicine has shifted employees into an outdoor COVID clinic and is trying to use telephone and virtual visits as much as possible.
"We have also temporarily closed one to two clinics a day to redeploy that staff to other sites to make it full service on those sites and to take care of the COVID surge," Hardin said.
Ascension Providence officials said in a statement that starting Monday, the Waco hospital temporarily will suspend elective surgeries and procedures that require admission to an inpatient bed. Officials said the suspension does not affect outpatient cases, but is necessary at this time to deal with the surging virus.
"As the latest increase in COVID-19 cases continues to put pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals, we are taking extra steps to keep patients safe and preserve our hospital staffing plan," the Ascension Providence statement said.
"All urgent and emergent cases will proceed without interruption. We continue to evaluate the situation daily and will return to normal services as soon as possible. Ascension Providence welcomes additional medical personnel available through the state and will continue to work with the state to meet the current staffing challenges. Ascension Providence has plans in place to safely care for all patients in our community," according to the statement.
A spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest said the the ongoing COVID-19 spike is putting "extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, our emergency departments and our health care professionals."
"Across our organization, our multidisciplinary teams continue working to make sure we have adequate staffing, supplies, equipment and capacity to care for an increase of patients in the coming weeks," the hospital said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. "Our COVID-19 staffing preparation efforts include continuously studying and forecasting our staffing levels and deploying and recruiting team members. Our staff are critical to our ability to continue responding to the pandemic, and we thank them for their continued dedication to serving our communities."
The statement said the hospital is working with patients and physicians to reschedule non-emergency procedures "when doing so would create additional capacity for COVID-19-positive patients."
Shelley Blackwood is the director of the McLennan Community College two-year nursing program. She said in response to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, the State Board of Nursing added global pandemic response to its list of essential skills nursing students must master before they can become registered nurses.
"We have a professional nursing concept course where we prepare them for the type of stresses they will encountered as nurses and bedside leaders, as providers of patient-centric care. We teach them time management, but also we teach them self-care," Blackwood said.
"We teach that as part of the global health element. Nurses are math, science number crunchers. And those who are interested in epidemiology realize it was not going to be short-lived. We realize how viruses behave, how they mutate. But for anyone to say they knew it was going to last this long and knew what we would be in for, that would not be truthful."
Blackwood has read all the stories about burnout, fatigue, retirements and resignations among health care professionals in the past two years. She said she doesn't know anyone who has walked away from nursing because of the pandemic.
"I don’t hear what people might think we hear," she said. "Sure, there is stress. There is emotion. I have heard frustration. But not with the hospital or the profession but with the unknowns of the virus, not knowing what to expect. The most frustrating thing for nurses is seeing what their patients go through with this virus."
While Blackwood doesn't know anyone who left the profession because of COVID-19, she said she has seen what she calls "vaccine hesitancy" among nurses and her students. She said about 99% of her 123 current nursing students are vaccinated.
But would-be nurses can't go through the program without working at hospitals, which want their employees to be vaccinated or have approved exemptions. That requirement has caused a slight decrease in applications, she said.
"I think it goes back to nurses being data-driven and results-driven, and there hasn't been a lot of research. There hasn't been enough time. There is a lack of evidence. I certainly am pro-vaccine. I set that example," she said. "But students are fearless. They are not afraid of the virus. Our application numbers were healthy, but vaccine hesitancy has decreased the number of folks wanting to enter the school."
Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist who has served as the county's local health authority for the past 20 years, said as high as the reported case numbers may be, some estimates suggest they are only a sixth of the true number.
He said the only other health crisis that compares to this in his lifetime of 68 years is the AIDS epidemic of the late 1980s and early 1990s, although it affected fewer people and was spread out over a longer period of time. He said he knows the prolonged pandemic is having a negative effect on health care workers.
"I can’t see a way that after two years of dealing with this that someone could escape having emotional and physical effects of what they have been through, with the long hours, heavy patient loads, limited effective treatments, dealing with isolation issues and visitation policies that have everyone upset, including the health care workers, because they are not able to be as supportive as family," Verner said.
"It does take a toll and everyone deals with it in their own way. I just know that going into this current surge that people are already tired. I had one comment to me, ‘You know, I don’t know if I can do this again,’ and that was from someone I know can do it again and will. But it is just a signal that people are struggling," he said.