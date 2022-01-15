COVID-19 surge takes toll on Centex front-line health workers

"We are hanging in as best we can," Ford said. "Our staff is exhausted, and we are pushing through as much as we possibly can. It has definitely affected all of us here. Staff members are having to work additional shifts to cover for those who are out."

Hardin said the 13 Waco Family Medicine system sites in McLennan County and one in Bell County average around 900 patients a day. With the current COVID-19 surge, those numbers have swelled to more than 1,000 daily, he said.

"I would say that the surge plus staffing shortages related to the surge have been something that is new for our organization to handle. It's been without precedent," Hardin said. "But I’m very proud of the way staff has been flexible to make the changes necessary to take care of the volume of patients we’ve seen. We’ve had to be creative about outdoor clinics, telemedicine visits, allowing people who are on quarantine to get telemedicine visits and provide free at home COVID tests for our patients to be able to meet the needs of the pandemic."

Hardin said the system's goal is to provide same day or next-day access for care and diagnoses of COVID patients. Waco Family Medicine has shifted employees into an outdoor COVID clinic and is trying to use telephone and virtual visits as much as possible.