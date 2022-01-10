COVID-19 testing resumes as 653 new cases reported Monday

The testing site is coordinated by the health district but is federally funded, Alvey said. Private health insurance should fully cover the cost of the test as long as it is taken as a result of symptoms or possible exposure rather than mandated for travel or workplace safety, Alvey said. Federal programs will cover the cost of tests for the uninsured, she said.

Alvey said even in a time of widespread vaccination, testing remains an important tool for managing the risk of acquiring or spreading COVID-19.

"A positive test result is one of the most actionable items you can have in terms of making a decision about your health," she said. "Having that result, knowing their status, helps people decide to isolate or quarantine."

Jonathan Grant, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc., was in line with a family member Monday at the MCC clinic.

"Someone in the family had a close exposure," he said. "Just out of an abundance of caution, I feel responsibility to do what we can to confirm or deny (an infection)."