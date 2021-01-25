COVID-19 toll grows as 3,500 more vaccine doses come to McLennan County

Ten deaths were added to the COVID-19 toll Sunday and Monday in McLennan County even as the local vaccination waiting list grew to more than 14,000 names, the Waco-McLennan County Health District reported Monday.

A 90-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were among those who died of COVID-19 , bringing total deaths to 352. There were 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported the past two days, indicating the daily caseload is dropping, but national and local health authorities say it's too early to suggest the vaccine rollout and inoculations are responsible for the decline.

McLennan County learned Monday it will get 1,500 additional doses this week, the shots to be given at the Waco Convention Center at a time yet to be determined, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

Ascension Providence will receive 1,950 doses, while the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was promised 100 doses. The Mart facility has been among the hardest hit in the state's juvenile justice system, with 102 youth and 100 staffers testing positive for COVID-19.

The total allocation for the county is 3,500 this week, and demand is strong, Craine said.