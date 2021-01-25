COVID-19 toll grows as 3,500 more vaccine doses come to McLennan County

Ten deaths were added to the COVID-19 toll Sunday and Monday in McLennan County even as the local vaccination waiting list grew to more than 14,000 names, the Waco-McLennan County Health District reported Monday.
A 90-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were among those who died of COVID-19 , bringing total deaths to 352. There were 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported the past two days, indicating the daily caseload is dropping, but national and local health authorities say it's too early to suggest the vaccine rollout and inoculations are responsible for the decline.
McLennan County learned Monday it will get 1,500 additional doses this week, the shots to be given at the Waco Convention Center at a time yet to be determined, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.
Ascension Providence will receive 1,950 doses, while the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was promised 100 doses. The Mart facility has been among the hardest hit in the state's juvenile justice system, with 102 youth and 100 staffers testing positive for COVID-19.
The total allocation for the county is 3,500 this week, and demand is strong, Craine said.
"We're having people asking to be on our waiting list every day," she said. "It is definitely a priority to get the vaccine out equitably, so that wherever you live, you can have access to it. We have noticed a trend the past few days that the case count is dropping. Maybe we're just settling down from the holiday surge. I would not say this is vaccine-related. You have to have two doses to get fully immunized. We won't see that for several months."
The health district has established a protocol that accommodates up to 750 people daily being vaccinated at the Waco Convention Center.
The vaccine is reserved for Phase 1a populations, including frontline medical and long-term care employees; and those in Phase 1b, which include those 65 and older or adults with certain chronic conditions. Those who are eligible can sign up at covidwaco.com or at https://www.blockitnow.com/wacowaitlist.
So far there have been 22,801 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, and 787 cases remained active on Monday, the health district reported.
An estimated 21,662 people have recovered from the illness.
A total of 111 people were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness on Monday, 73 being county residents. Of those 32 were on ventilators.
The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of Sunday was 23.7%, which means one in nearly every four hospital beds were occupied by patients suffering from COVID-19. McLennan County is the largest of the five counties in the service area.
Deaths reported Sunday and Monday included 84-year-old and 77-year-old Hispanic females; a 68-year-old Hispanic male; a 73-year-old Black male; a 62-year-old white male, 75-year-old white male, 47-year-old white male and 52-year-old white male; and a 79-year-old white female.
The health district did not have information Monday on the race or ethnicity of the 90-year-old female who died of COVID-19.
Grocery giant H-E-B announced Monday that customers who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from H-E-B between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 will be contacted by H-E-B to schedule an appointment for a second dose.
"H-E-B has requested additional allocation of vaccine from the state of Texas," said a release. "Our limited allocation has either already been distributed or is scheduled to be administered. We are awaiting additional allocation of vaccine ... so we can continue to vaccinate healthcare providers as well as begin offering vaccine to those in Phase 1b.
"As we receive supply, we will activate our scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine so people can schedule an appointment," the release adds.