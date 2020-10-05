COVID-19 update: Health district warns of scam; death toll rises as test surge looms

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is urging caution after about 80 residents received calls last week from spam callers masquerading as health district staff.
The calls spoof the health district's number so it appears that the health district is calling the person, until the caller starts to ask invasive questions, spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The
The health district does not seek personal information beyond when people started showing COVID-19 symptoms, nor about individual medical issues or banking information.
Craine urged people who believe they have received one of these calls to hang up and call the health district at 254-750-5450 to report the calls.
It does not appear that the calls have hampered contact tracing efforts, Craine said. The calls appear to be made to random phone numbers that did not come from the health district. There is no indication the district's information system has been hacked.
Meanwhile, the health district reported Monday that 172 more McLennan County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, including 105 people who tested positive in September who are now considered recovered because 14 days have passed since their positive test result, Craine said.
The health district also reported 77 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county total to 8,583 people. An estimated 406 are currently sick and roughly 8,058 people have recovered from the disease.
A 92-year-old white man and a 61-year-old Latino man also have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the health district. That leaves the county death toll at 119 people.
Waco hospitals were treating 40 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, including 22 McLennan County residents and 13 people who are on ventilators.
The 105 people whose cases were previously unreported to the health district all went to the free community testing sites in September, but it is unclear why the backlog occurred, Craine said. In a previous cycle of free testing in May, patients called to report that they didn't get their test results, but that didn't happen this time.
The delayed test results raise concerns with the surge testing that begins this week in McLennan County and runs through the rest of the month. Craine said the health district has requested assistance from the state to ensure that the district receives test results quickly and can respond as necessary, like other counties in South Texas with surge testing have done.
McLennan County plans to administer 40,000 COVID-19 tests through partnerships with the federal Health and Human Services Department and the state. Testing sites will be open daily in October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first surge testing sites will be at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St. These sites are open Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout October, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
