COVID-19 update: Health district warns of scam; death toll rises as test surge looms

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is urging caution after about 80 residents received calls last week from spam callers masquerading as health district staff.

The calls spoof the health district's number so it appears that the health district is calling the person, until the caller starts to ask invasive questions, spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The

The health district does not seek personal information beyond when people started showing COVID-19 symptoms, nor about individual medical issues or banking information.

Craine urged people who believe they have received one of these calls to hang up and call the health district at 254-750-5450 to report the calls.

It does not appear that the calls have hampered contact tracing efforts, Craine said. The calls appear to be made to random phone numbers that did not come from the health district. There is no indication the district's information system has been hacked.

Meanwhile, the health district reported Monday that 172 more McLennan County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, including 105 people who tested positive in September who are now considered recovered because 14 days have passed since their positive test result, Craine said.