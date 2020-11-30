COVID-19 update: Hospitals burdened, businesses crimped, schools wary of more outbreaks

Smaller venues, he said, will suffer the most.

"It's disappointing," he said by phone. "This has been a roller-coaster ride, and everyone knew it could happen again. I think the restaurants are trying to do things the right way. They're requiring masks, and they're not going over capacities. Data do not show that restaurants are where this is happening. We're already one of the most scrutinized industries."

Citrano said holidays typically mean prime time for dining and drinking, but already he's feeling what he believes is a COVID-19-related pinch.

"The night before Thanksgiving usually is one of the biggest nights of the year, but it was significantly off from last year," he said. "And we definitely had a big drop-off Friday and Saturday. The late-night crowds on the bar side were not there as much. That's the good news, people are complying."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St., will not flinch in response to bar closings and occupancy limits, said part-owner Brian Brown.

Backyard has joined a growing number of drinking establishments with a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that allows operating as a restaurant if alcohol sales fall below 51% of total revenue.