COVID-19 vaccine registration for McLennan County changing again; hospitalizations down slightly

The health district’s allocation remains “nowhere near” what the area needs, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

After adjustments to the registration process after the first public vaccination clinic, potential recipients were again frustrated by the process for the second clinic, Meek said. For the next clinic, the health district will schedule appointments by reaching out to people who have signed up for a waitlist in previous weeks, he said.

“I want you to know we are listening to you and we’re continually looking at ways that we can make this process better, and ensure it is as equitable as possible,” Meek said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 14,000 people on the waitlist the health district will use to fill the third clinic, Meek said. Officials will reach out to people on the list in the order they were placed on the list, he said.

For the first clinic, the health district opened registration as soon as it received confirmation it would be receiving 1,500 doses. Appointments filled up within 25 minutes.

