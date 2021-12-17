COVID-19 vaccine turned tide for weary health workers, but challenges remain 1 year later

Dec. 18, 2020, is a red letter day for Waco pulmonologist Dr. Maydee Rosario.
A day earlier, the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered in Waco had gone to a nurse manager at Ascension Providence Medical Center, where Rosario works.
On the 18th, it was Rosario's turn to join the first round of people to take the shot outside clinical trials. Health care workers and others with hands-on roles in the fight against the disease were among the first able to get the shot, and eligibility expanded from there as supply caught up.
"I remember it very vividly," Rosario said. "I was one of the lucky ones to get the vaccine. Three months earlier, I was kind of leery of it, but once I read the data, that meant hope for us."
Dr. Richard Haskett, chief medical officer for Ascension Medical Group Providence, said he remembers the sense of relief on the faces of people who for almost a year had been putting themselves at risk every day. Later, as part of an early vaccination hub serving mainly elderly recipients, Haskett watched as some wept in relief and gratitude.
"I was watching Waco people take care of each other," he said.
At Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, hospitalist Dr. Marc Elieson had treated McLennan County's first COVID-19 patient in March 2020. Elieson said he was elated when the long-awaited weapon in the fight against COVID-19 arrived.
"It was nothing short of miraculous," Elieson said. "There were a lot of people around the globe praying for a miracle."
He said he got vaccinated "without hesitation," then found himself mildly disappointed days later, when he had no sore arm or other mild reactions to signal that his body was creating protective antibodies.
Kristine Powell, Hillcrest nurse and director of emergency services, also was excited. On a team to encourage hospital staff to get vaccinated, she found a few hesitant about the new vaccine, but not the majority.
"In general, there was a lot of positive energy," Powell said. "Absolutely, this changes the landscape moving forward."
At the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, assistant director Stephanie Alvey said the vaccine's arrival in Waco signaled a new phase in the community fight to contain the coronavirus.
"It was exciting. We were waiting for it to get here," she said. "Personally, there was so much adrenaline flowing at the time I don't remember the moment."
As residents waited for news of when they could start the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, hundreds of medical administrators, city and county officials, their staffs and community volunteers worked behind the scenes on the logistics of distributing and administering shots.
"The logistics were pretty massive, particularly the scheduling piece of it," Alvey said. "We had to schedule hundreds of appointments at one time. There were things like seniors with mobility challenges to consider. We didn't want to open the doors and have it be a free-for-all."
Stockpiling and transporting the Pfizer vaccine, which required ultra-cold storage and had a short effective life after thawing, made medical staff careful not to waste doses once the 10-dose vaccine vials were ready for use.
"We called it liquid gold at the time … and hitting those numbers exactly, that was a big deal," Alvey said.
Running the public vaccination clinics also took a continual supply of volunteers to handle everything outside of actually giving the shots, from checking people in to watching recipients for any immediate adverse reactions. Nursing students from programs in Waco and as far as Dallas provided crucial help, and National Guard personnel later provided support.
For a public health official accustomed to persuading the reluctant to get shots for measles, flu, chickenpox and other communicable diseases, what Alvey saw in the early weeks of mass vaccinations surprised her.
"It was almost surreal," she said. "People were lining up and clamoring for shots. We are not used to that in public health."
That initial interest, however, tapered off as spring wound down. By late spring, the pace of new cases in the county was the slowest it had been in a year.
Alvey said she was not surprised there was hesitancy with the vaccines but noticed this hesitancy seemed to come with an extra degree of politicization.
Then the delta variant hit, leading to a local surge in cases that started in July and peaked in September at a pace in the neighborhood of 50% more cases per day than had been seen over the winter.
Rosario said she and her colleagues could feel the difference with the delta surge.
"This one was more devastating in the amount of people we saw, and much younger patients," Rosario said.
The local number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths all hit their grimmest levels during the delta surge, but compared to previous surges, infections grew significantly more than hospitalizations and deaths. Local health experts have attributed the difference to the protection vaccines provide against severe disease and death, even if the degree of protection from delta infection is not as high as the degree of protection from infection caused by previous variants.
Elieson, who with his medical colleagues had tried for months to save COVID-19 patients from dying, said he could not believe the flood of new, unvaccinated patients.
"We had something that works and it's free," he said of the vaccines. "It's proven highly effective in preventing serious hospitalization or death."
Hospital workers already running full tilt for a year were again seeing their facilities filled. Burnout is a real problem, but the providers interviewed for this story agreed that team members working together have been able to offer the support to help many from becoming overwhelmed.
Hillcrest Chief Medical Officer Dr. Umad Ahmad said that in addition to internal wellness programs, broader engagement of staff and an encouragement to take time off when needed, employees have pooled donations to aid coworkers financially strapped and stressed by the pandemic.
Community support of local hospitals and clinics also has helped.
"We always feel the prayers and good wishes from the community," Haskett said.
Slightly more than half, 51%, of McLennan County residents 5 and older are now fully vaccinated.
Despite the uncertainty of how the fast-spreading omicron variant might affect the county, Ahmad said basic protective measures still apply.
"The safest thing to do is social distancing, masking, hand sanitation and, eventually, vaccination," he said. "Prevention is still the best way."
This December does feel different than last year, and COVID-19 vaccines are part of that, Alvey said.
"I feel like there's a little more hope," she said. "We can breathe a little more easily."
Haskett said it is important not to let lagging vaccination rates and the threat of a new variant displace the remarkable achievements accomplished in the push against COVID-19. Effective vaccines were created in record time. Nearly 9 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, including some 492 million in the United States, and new therapies are available that lead more patients to recover.
"The bigger message is we've done an amazing job," Haskett said. "We are a remarkable, resilient country and we are a remarkable, resilient community. We will move forward from this."