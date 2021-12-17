COVID-19 vaccine turned tide for weary Waco health workers, but challenges remain 1 year later

That initial interest, however, tapered off as spring wound down. By late spring, the pace of new cases in the county was the slowest it had been in a year.

Alvey said she was not surprised there was hesitancy with the vaccines but noticed this hesitancy seemed to come with an extra degree of politicization.

Then the delta variant hit, leading to a local surge in cases that started in July and peaked in September at a pace in the neighborhood of 50% more cases per day than had been seen over the winter.

Rosario said she and her colleagues could feel the difference with the delta surge.

“This one was more devastating in the amount of people we saw, and much younger patients,” Rosario said.

The local number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths all hit their grimmest levels during the delta surge, but compared to previous surges, infections grew significantly more than hospitalizations and deaths. Local health experts have attributed the difference to the protection vaccines provide against severe disease and death, even if the degree of protection from delta infection is not as high as the degree of protection from infection caused by previous variants.