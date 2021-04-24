COVID-19 vaccine widely available in McLennan County

With nearly 6,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading for McLennan County in the coming week, public health officials said the vaccine is widely available and lines should be short.

“If you’re holding off because you didn’t want to take a shot away from someone else, we have plenty of the vaccine now, so go ahead and sign up,” Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said Friday.

As of Friday, with shot clinics still scheduled through the weekend, McLennan County had 70,250 residents who had received at least one shot, or almost 35% of the 16-and-older population, according to state figures. Of those, 52,660 were fully vaccinated, or a little more than 26% of the eligible population.

The health district is due to get another 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming week for its hub clinic, which runs Tuesday through Saturday at the Waco Convention Center.

Appointments are required, but waiting lists have shortened considerably in the last few weeks, Craine said.

“Now we’re at the point where your wait time could be next week,” she said Friday. “Some think it’s really hard to get and a hassle, but now with more vaccine, our wait time from waitlist to appointment is much less.”