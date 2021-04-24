COVID-19 vaccine widely available in McLennan County

With nearly 6,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading for McLennan County in the coming week, public health officials said the vaccine is widely available and lines should be short.
“If you’re holding off because you didn’t want to take a shot away from someone else, we have plenty of the vaccine now, so go ahead and sign up,” Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said Friday.
As of Friday, with shot clinics still scheduled through the weekend, McLennan County had 70,250 residents who had received at least one shot, or almost 35% of the 16-and-older population, according to state figures. Of those, 52,660 were fully vaccinated, or a little more than 26% of the eligible population.
The health district is due to get another 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming week for its hub clinic, which runs Tuesday through Saturday at the Waco Convention Center.
Appointments are required, but waiting lists have shortened considerably in the last few weeks, Craine said.
“Now we’re at the point where your wait time could be next week,” she said Friday. “Some think it’s really hard to get and a hassle, but now with more vaccine, our wait time from waitlist to appointment is much less.”
Ascension Providence, which operates an appointment-only clinic, is getting 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, while local Walgreens pharmacies are due for 2,340 Pfizer doses. Other providers receiving state doses this week include the Lorena Brookshire’s, Baylor Scott & White pharmacy, Baylor University, Martindale Family Medicine and the West Oak clinic. The total state allocation to McLennan County was 5,910, not counting possible Johnson & Johnson doses that could be announced as early as this weekend, state officials said. In addition, the federal government is providing doses directly to pharmacies across the United States.
The health district already has 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses ready to go following a nationwide pause on the vaccine last week because of concerns about rare blood clot issues. On Friday, taking their cue from federal regulators, the state of Texas notified providers they could resume the Johnson & Johnson shots.
Before the local health district resumes the J&J vaccine it will first make sure it has full information on the risks of the vaccine to pass on to recipients so they can make an “informed decision,” Craine said.
“It’s important that we don’t just say, ‘Here it is, take it or leave it,’" she said.
Craine said Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose formulation is a boon to the health district’s vaccine outreach efforts. Until recently, the vaccine was in short supply and recipients tended to be highly motivated to seek it out, she said.
“Now we have to think about those 18-to-49-year-olds who say, ‘I think I’ll wait. I want someone who needs it more than me to get it,’" she said.
The health district aims to hold remote clinics at workplaces in the future, and the one-shot vaccine will streamline that process, Craine said.
The Texas Tribune reported last week that demand for COVID-19 vaccinations have dropped at providers around the state even though three-quarters of Texans were not yet fully vaccinated.