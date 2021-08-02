COVID cases continue to climb in county

New COVID-19 cases in McLennan County continue to rise with 53 cases and four deaths reported Monday by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The new cases raised the number of estimated active cases in the county to 674 with local hospitals reporting 79 patients with COVID-19, an increase of 16 since Friday. Four more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of county deaths due to the disease to 474 persons.
Nearly half of the new cases, some 40%, were adults in their 20s and roughly a third were adults in their 30s.
Vaccinations in the county began to tick upward since Friday with 1,474 persons receiving their first of two doses and 549 becoming fully vaccinated. Nearly half of the county's vaccine-eligible population, 106,044 people, has received one dose, with 41.8% of the county's population 12 years and older now fully vaccinated.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the accelerating number of new cases is a clear signal that those yet unvaccinated should not waste time before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's high. COVID is roaring back," she said, adding vaccinations and masking are effective strategies in tamping down coronavirus spread.
"Get vaccinations — now — and wear masks indoors and in public spaces. Those aren't mandates, but our recommendations," she said. Those who think they may have COVID-19 symptoms should get tested, she added.
Wednesday will see a return of the regular city press conferences held last year to keep local residents abreast of COVID-19 developments, vaccinations and testing. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and area healthcare representatives will take part in the conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will be carried online on WCCC-TV.
Free vaccination clinics will be held at area schools, city and county offices and churches. All three vaccines — the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — are available at the walk-up clinics. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or consenting adult to receive the vaccine.
Although vaccine guidelines call for three to four weeks between doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to achieve maximum effect, Craine said even a single dose can provide a measure of protection or make symptoms milder.
The clinics will be held:
Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road.
Wednesday, 2-5 p.m., McLennan County Indigent Care Office, 824 Washington Ave.
Thursday, 6-8:30 p.m., Arts on 7th concert series, Seventh Street pedestrian plaza.
Friday, 2-7 p.m., University High School cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entry.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.