Cracking pipes keep Waco plumbers scrambling during Friday's thaw

"Get plumbers lined up, and work with your insurance company in advance," Abbott said in a press conference, as reported by the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Department of Insurance, meanwhile, urged property owners to take photographs of damage and keep receipts related to repairs.

Mr. Rooter dispatcher Brandi Alejandro said early Friday afternoon the company's six technicians found themselves swamped with calls to repair broken waterlines.

"They're all running full-time," Alejandro said. "We're trying to get to customers as fast as we can, but we've created a waiting list. We're just now getting into some houses to assess the damage. I truly think this will last a couple of months."

She said Mr. Rooter is setting aside two-hour blocks of time to complete calls. Typically that is sufficient, but not always, Alejandro said.

"We're seeing repairs ranging from $200 to $1,000. It just depends," she said. "We just discovered we need to replace 20 feet of waterline in someone's yard. That's going to cost about $6,000. It can get expensive."