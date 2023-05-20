In its first few months of existence, the Crawford Independent School District Education Foundation has already raised $15,000 and gone to seven teachers’ classrooms with oversize checks to hand out.

The Crawford ISD Education Foundation “sets a high bar” for other foundations to follow, said Suzi Pagel, a strategist at the Foundation Innovations consulting firm that has helped the Crawford group get started. Pagel retired in January after 20 years at the helm of the Midway ISD Education Foundation, and has been with the consulting firm for more than a decade.

“They are an enthusiastic group of community leaders,” Pagel said of the Crawford group. “All of them have a great passion for educating Crawford students. I don’t remember any other group organizing, fundraising and awarding grants in such a short time period. I’m going to use them as a fine example of a way to organize and impact public education for a long time.”

The goal is to help the foundation become a sustainable organization that will be around to help the district for generations to come.

“The communities want to support their public schools. They often just don’t know how,” Pagel said. “One way that they can do that is by establishing a nonprofit corporation that is independent from the school district but works hand-in-hand with them to look for best ways to support innovative and creative education.”

One way the young organization has started to inspire innovation in Crawford ISD is by awarding grant money. On May 11, the foundation surprised teachers across all of the district’s three schools with seven big checks.

Crawford Middle School math teacher Rachel Corbett said she was on the fence about applying for the $976 grant she received to fund her new mobile math teaching technology.

“I almost didn’t do it,” Corbett said. “It was about 11:30 the night before and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. I’m just going to have to think about it. I don’t want to ask for something and then not use it.’ I had all the papers almost filled out and my coworker was like, ‘Come on Rachel, the worst they’re going to say is no. Just fill it out, and let’s go turn it in.’”

When the foundation surprised her with the check, she was shocked that they awarded her such a large sum of money without necessarily knowing her, she said.

In Corbett’s sixth grade classroom, she teaches the students about financial literacy. She said she tries to teach the students it is important for them to apply for grants to help pay for college. Then, when they found out she had gotten a grant, they were especially excited because they knew she would not have to pay it back.

“I didn’t think I’d get it,” Corbett said. “That’s a lot of money. But now I’ve got a big check. It’s pretty, pretty awesome. My kids were asking, ‘How do you cash that? Can you take that to the bank?’ I guess I need a bigger purse or wallet.”

Pagel said districts work hard to retain teachers and recruit new ones who want to be a part of teaching the next generation. Having a foundation in place to help teachers pay to implement creative instruction in their classrooms is a big help, Pagel said.

“Teachers not only appreciate the funding that they receive to purchase these things for their classroom that, oftentimes, they’ve purchased for themselves in the past,” she said. “But the teachers also remark about what a wonderful gift it is to know that the community is supporting them. It’s a real morale booster.”

Corbett said she has spent up to $5,000 in a year on making her classroom a good educational space for her students. Only $300 of that can be written off in taxes.

To have almost $1,000 to cover a large classroom expense is greatly appreciated, Corbett said.

“Because there’s some things that we would like to have, but there’s not a lot of teachers that want to ask for things,” she said. “So we just buy it out of our own pocket, and it gets kind of hard when you get into some of the more pricier items. People have no idea what we actually do spend, but it adds up, it does. I’m very thankful to them.”

Pistol Haley, Crawford ISD Education Foundation vice president of marketing and events, said he does not think there is anything more important to invest in than the students of Crawford.

“The kids are our future,” Haley said. “Therefore, I think it very appropriate, very important that we invest in these young minds to help develop them so that they’ll be able to adequately lead us tomorrow. What better foundation or group of people to put your money into than the children?”