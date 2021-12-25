Creative Waco getting Texas' first arts-business AIR Institute training program

Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco expects to boost the interplay between creative people with ideas and entrepreneurs with business savvy over the next three years as the first Texas organization to implement an AIR Institute training program.
Waco's also will be the first bilingual AIR Institute program, and its reach is intended to extend beyond Waco, to small cities and towns statewide.
The Arts Incubator of the Rockies launched in 2011 in Fort Collins, Colorado, became affiliated with Berea College in Kentucky for a few years as it shifted from the regional reach its original name suggests, and since early 2020 has been the standalone AIR Institute, based in Frederick, Maryland, with a presence in 14 states.
Institute facilitators, like the ones Creative Waco will select, operate largely through workshops aimed at "helping creative people expand their business skills, and business people become more creative."
An Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation grant will fund a three-year implementation of AIR Institute methodology and principles by Creative Waco, starting next month with the interviewing and hiring of a director and 12 local facilitators.
The AIR Institute program will build on Creative Waco's Greenhouse program, an arts-business incubator led by Luann Jennings and responsible for more than a dozen local arts-inspired business start-ups. Jennings, in fact, connected AIR Institute director Beth Flowers to Creative Waco's work.
"We have the capacity now to grow something more muscular, thanks to the expertise and experience of the AIR Institute," Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said.
The AIR Institute program features education and training in three different time frames: a two-hour intensive Art Builds Business Builds Art Workshop, a three-day Shift Workshop and a six- to nine-month Evolve Program.
The AIR Institute approach combines design thinking and creative processes, and has also been adapted to include educators and social services providers looking for out-of-the-box thinking on complex community problems.
"It's taking a creative lens to things we know we want to solve," Bond said. "The arts are good at bringing people together … (and) can release human ability in a way nobody else can."
The Waco arts organization recently received a $250,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant aimed at recovery from the pandemic's disruptions, and Bond said some of the ideas and projects conceived in the AIR Institute program may be eligible for that National Endowment for the Arts funding.
If the program proves successful, it may create an "entrepreneurial ecosystem" in Waco that nourishes both local culture and economy, boosting Waco's profile on the creative map, she said.
"I love to see Waco continuing to take the lead in innovative ideas," Bond said.
Creative Waco is taking applications now through January for a program director, supporting facilitators and a full-time bilingual staff member. A virtual informational presentation is planned for Jan. 2. An in-person presentation is planned for Jan. 18 at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and an Arts Builds Business Builds Arts Workshop Feb. 2 at the Art Center of Waco.