Creative Waco getting Texas' first arts-business AIR Institute training program

"We have the capacity now to grow something more muscular, thanks to the expertise and experience of the AIR Institute," Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said.

The AIR Institute program features education and training in three different time frames: a two-hour intensive Art Builds Business Builds Art Workshop, a three-day Shift Workshop and a six- to nine-month Evolve Program.

The AIR Institute approach combines design thinking and creative processes, and has also been adapted to include educators and social services providers looking for out-of-the-box thinking on complex community problems.

"It's taking a creative lens to things we know we want to solve," Bond said. "The arts are good at bringing people together … (and) can release human ability in a way nobody else can."

The Waco arts organization recently received a $250,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant aimed at recovery from the pandemic's disruptions, and Bond said some of the ideas and projects conceived in the AIR Institute program may be eligible for that National Endowment for the Arts funding.