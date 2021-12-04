Creative Waco wins $250,000 arts grant for COVID-19 recovery

That outside attention is likely to increase over the next two years with another bit of Creative Waco news: Bond's recent selection to serve as president and chair for the statewide arts advocacy group Texans for the Arts.

The National Endowment for the Arts grant will fund initiatives that will support economic recovery from the pandemic, efforts to reconnect people in the community, inclusion of traditionally underrepresented communities and develop or support artistic talent.

Part of the grant, $50,000, is earmarked for project administration and reporting, with compulsory training for local administrators before they can start distributing the funds.

Bond said local grants funded by the federal grant will look to arts entrepreneurship and business development as an important emphasis, pointing to Creative Waco's recent Greenhouse Program that helped incubate the start of 17 arts-related McLennan County businesses over the last few years.