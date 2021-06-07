 Skip to main content
'Credible threat' evacuates Waco's Cargill poultry processing plant
‘Credible threat’ evacuates Waco's Cargill poultry processing plant

Chicken plant threat

Employees from Cargill, a poultry processing plant on Lake Shore Drive, watch from a safe distance after being evacuated Monday afternoon due to what company officials called 'a credible threat.'

 Amaris E. Rodriguez, Tribune-Herald

Local law enforcement evacuated employees from Cargill, a protein processing plant in Waco, after the company had assessed a call it received as a “credible threat" Monday afternoon.

The Waco Police Department responded to a call received at around 3 p.m. from Cargill, 2510 Lake Shore Drive, informing them they had received a call which they believed was a “credible threat."

Waco police assessed the information provided and contacted the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, who sent a specialized unit to the scene.

Officer Garen Bynum said the business was evacuated and many employees had left for the day while some remained on the scene. Bynum did not know how many employees had been evacuated.

Employees who remained on the scene were kept at a safe distance from any threat, according to the sheriff’s department.

Bynum said there was no time frame for how long officers would remain on the scene, but that incidents like this are not frequent occurrences.

“We have to take these situations seriously,” Bynum said

Bynum said the incident is under investigation.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

