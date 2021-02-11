1 dead, 1 arrested in North Waco shooting Thursday

Waco police arrested a 17-year-old on a murder charge Thursday evening, within hours of a fatal shooting near North 16th Street and Providence Drive.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 5 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release announcing the arrest at about 8:45. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital but died of his wounds.

"While other officers were responding, they were able to learn the description of the suspect and were quickly able to apprehend him based on that description," Bynum wrote.

While interviewing the suspect, Judarius Degrate, "investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance that started inside a home in the 1600 block of N. 16th. St. and is believed to be an isolated incident," according to the press release.

Degrate was taken to McLennan County Jail on a murder charge. Bond information was not immediately available.