15 face felony prostitution charges in McLennan County after five-day sting operation

“We’ve worked these cases all over the country and it doesn’t matter where you are at,” Scaramucci said. “We are flipping more rocks than most stations are, so we are finding more because we are flipping those rocks over.”

During the online sting, detectives place an ad on website’s known to be used for purchasing sex and once they get someone to reach out, they begin carrying a conversation with them until a date, time, and price is agreed upon to lead to an in-person meeting. Once there, detectives arrest the perpetrators.

“The absolute overall majority of trafficking is occurring online, it’s not occurring in person,” Scaramucci said. “There are very few jurisdictions that will have the streets where you can pull up and find someone, we don’t have that here and that is pretty consistent nationally.”

Scaramucci said having human trafficking move to mostly online is a “double-edge sword.”

“It does increase the ability for them to do this but it increases the ability for us to track them and find them,” Scaramucci said. “While it is very simple for them to do these things, it is also easy for us to exploit that and track them and hold them accountable.”