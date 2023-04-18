Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody Tuesday in the shooting death late last month of Justin Sharp, 16, according to a Waco Police Department press release.

Officers responded to a shooting call the afternoon of March 28 and found Sharp suffering from severe gunshot wounds at the corner of Edmond Avenue and Brookview Drive, just outside S.J. Guthrie Park, police said at the time.

Officers started CPR before Sharp was transported to a hospital, where he soon died of his wounds, police said.

“This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our community,” Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said in a press release last month. “Our officers will work tirelessly to identify those involved in his death. If you have any information regarding this murder, do the right thing and contact the Waco Police Department to help identify those involved. Our sincerest condolences to the family of this young man.”

Police did not identify the teen who was arrested.