17-year-old, his 52-year-old father arrested on gun charges after shooting in Waco

Waco police arrested a 17-year-old on a gun charge Monday who they said was seen on security footage near the scene of a shooting that sent a woman to a local hospital last month.

The teen's 52-year-old father was also arrested Monday, but it is unclear whether police believe his father is connected with the shooting.

Ashton Brooks-Williams was booked into McLennan County Jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and remained in jail Tuesday on $750,000 bond.

The shooting happened at 8:14 p.m. May 10 at North 26th Street and Cole Avenue in the Brookview neighborhood, an area that saw a number of shootings last month. An elderly woman was shot in the incident and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brooks-Williams was seen on security footage leaving a residence at 2600 Cole Ave. prior to the shooting with a pistol sticking out of his pocket. The affidavit also says the firearm is believed to have been stolen and given to him by his father, Anthony Lamar Williams. Details of what police believe happened in the shooting are not included in the affidavit, and Brooks-Williams has not been charged in the shooting itself.

Anthony Williams was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm. He remained in jail Tuesday on bond totaling $400,000.

