19-year-old arrested in West Waco home-invasion robbery

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday who they believe participated in an armed home-invasion robbery a little more than a week ago.

Wrangler Shavers was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to a call at 1:17 a.m. May 23 at a residence in the 2200 block of Trinity Drive, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Multiple people entered a residence through a garage and stole six firearms of various types as well as personal valuables from a victim at gunpoint, Shipley said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Shipley said Shavers is the only person arrested in the incident so far. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $770,000.

Shipley said four of the stolen firearms have been recovered, and officers believe it was an isolated incident.

