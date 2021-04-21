19-year-old identified in shooting near Bosque Boulevard

Waco police have identified Ryan Abbott, 19, of Waco as the person who died Tuesday after being shot in a residence on Parkwood Street near Bosque Boulevard.

Police were dispatched Tuesday afternoon and responded to a shots fired call shortly before 3 p.m. and found Abbott along Bosque Boulevard. He was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound where he later died from his injury.

Officer Garen Bynum said the investigation is still ongoing.

“Detectives are still working hard to determine exactly what happened in this case and what led up to the other male involved to fire a weapon at Abbott,” Bynum said.

Officials said the other person involved in the shooting was still in the residence where Abbott was shot and had been cooperating with police in the investigation.

Bynum said no charges have been filed against the shooter at this time, and Abbott’s family has been notified.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.