19-year-old shooting victim dies, police start murder investigation

Waco Police have launched a murder investigation in the shooting death of Jajuan Anderson-Simmons, 19, on March 25 at Council Acres Park, 1500 Bagby Ave.
Police responded to a call reporting multiple shots fired at about 7:45 p.m. March 25, and Anderson-Simmons was transported to a local hospital.
Officer Garen Bynum could not confirm the date of Anderson-Simmons' death but said he died from his injuries.
“The victim has passed away, so this is now a murder investigation,” Bynum said.
After initial investigation, police believe the shooting might have been gang-related, he said.
Police are working to identify the shooter and ask anyone with information to call the police department at 254-750-7650 or call Waco Crimestoppers at 254-753-4357 to remain anonymous.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor
