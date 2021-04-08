19-year-old Waco shooting victim dies, police start murder investigation

Waco Police have launched a murder investigation in the shooting death of Jajuan Anderson-Simmons, 19, on March 25 at Council Acres Park, 1500 Bagby Ave.

Police responded to a call reporting multiple shots fired at about 7:45 p.m. March 25, and Anderson-Simmons was transported to a local hospital.

Officer Garen Bynum could not confirm the date of Anderson-Simmons' death but said he died from his injuries.

“The victim has passed away, so this is now a murder investigation,” Bynum said.

After initial investigation, police believe the shooting might have been gang-related, he said.

Police are working to identify the shooter and ask anyone with information to call the police department at 254-750-7650 or call Waco CrimeStoppers at 254-753-4357 to remain anonymous.

