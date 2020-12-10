2 arrested after Waco police chase across town

A six-minute police pursuit across town Thursday morning ended on Franklin Avenue with the arrest of two teens, according to Waco Police Department.

Waco police responded to a call at 11:14 a.m. Thursday to the Oak Tree Apartments at 800 Rambler Drive about a disturbance involving multiple people with weapons, according to a Waco PD press release. One of the first officers who arrived saw a man who was reportedly part of the disturbance get into a car and leave.

The pursuit began when the driver refused an officer's attempt to stop him, police said. During the pursuit, the driver struck a curb, damaging multiple tires, and stopped in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue, where several people ran away from the vehicle, police said.

After a brief search, police arrested 18-year-old De’Monte Keysean Davis, a Waco resident, along with an unnamed 17-year-old. Davis was taken to McLennan County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as evading arrest on foot. Davis was also expected to be booked outstanding felony warrants from Waco police for deadly conduct and engaging in organized crime.

“We would also like to thank the Department of Public Safety State Troopers, MSO deputies, and members of the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force that assisted us with the pursuit and capture of these dangerous individuals and are thankful that this was resolved quickly and safely,” Officer Garen Bynum stated in a press release.

