$2 million bond set for suspect in East Waco shooting that injured four

Toylan Wright Jr.

Wright

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a weeks-long search for suspects in an East Waco shooting that sent four people to the hospital in May, Waco police announced in a news release Monday.

Toylan Brashun Wright Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, McLennan County Jail records show. He remained in the jail as of Monday on bond totaling $2 million, jail records show.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. May 31 in the 1900 block of Preston Street, the press release says. Officers responding to the scene found a male and a female with gunshot wounds, and two other males had already been taken to the hospital, police said.

In the news release, police said the female victim was in critical condition following the shooting, while the three male victims were in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and the investigation is still ongoing, the news release states.

