2-year-old motion delayed 2 more weeks due to lack of witnesses

Judge Susan Kelly delayed a 2020 defense motion to suppress evidence on Wednesday after a McLennan County prosecutor attended a Zoom hearing without witnesses.

"I didn't subpoena Detective (Joseph) Scaramucci because I didn't realize this hearing was today," Tara Avants, a prosecutor with the McLennan County District Attorney's office told Judge Kelly during the hearing in 54th State District Court.

The motion was filed by defense attorney Phil Martinez, who represents Eddie Leon Williams, 41, of Waco. Williams was arrested by Scaramucci on Feb. 14, 2018, and faced four first-degree felony counts of trafficking in persons. He served two and a half years in the McLennan County Jail before Kelly reduced his bail.

In the state's portion of Wednesday's hearing, Avants attempted to introduce a police report on Williams’ case, as well as Scaramucci’s arrest affidavit into evidence. Martinez objected, saying that without a witness the report and affidavit would be considered hearsay. Avants asserted that hearsay is allowed in certain pretrial hearings.

Kelly and Martinez both said they had never heard of the state attending a attending a hearing on a defense motion to suppress without any witness at all.

Kelly offered Avants the opportunity delay the motion hearing and properly subpoena her witness. She and Martinez agreed, and Kelly set the hearing for Oct. 14. Williams' trial is scheduled for Nov. 14.