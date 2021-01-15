20 years later, Waco couple's murders remain unsolved

"I think that the special crimes unit keeps a constant look on all of their cold cases and they review them and they seek out resources to continue to look at those cases," Holt said. "And as there are technological advances, they take advantage of those, as well. It is not just the one case. All of our unsolved cases mean a lot to those investigators and they keep those cases open even though they may be commonly referred to as 'cold.' They still work those cases and take them very seriously and they are dedicated to those cases. They seek every way to bring justice to those families."

McNamara declined to speculate on why Waco police won't share their cases.

"I have no idea. I don't understand that," McNamara said. "I want to make it clear that if any other agency can pitch in and help us solve any of our unsolved homicides, we will welcome them with open arms and take all the help that we possibly can. We don't care who solves it. I just want these brutal murders solved and these cold-blooded killers brought to justice. We are never trying to take a case away from another agency. All we are doing is offering our help to assist them in solving it."

Reyna, the former DA, said he remembers January and McNamara asking him if they could work on the Loving case in their spare time but he told them to share any new information they uncovered with Waco police.