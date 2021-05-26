2018 Waco capital murder conviction reversed because of attorney disqualification

Waco's intermediate appellate court reversed the capital murder conviction of Tyler Sherrod Clay, ruling the trial judge abused his discretion by disqualifying one of Clay's attorneys after the attorney admitted she had a potential conflict of interest.
Clay, former owner of a Waco smoke shop, was convicted of capital murder in December 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the alleged murder-for-hire death of Joshua Ladale Pittman in December 2015.
A 54th State District Court jury convicted Clay of hiring Keith Antoine Spratt to kill Pittman, who was shot multiple times while playing a video gambling machine at an East Waco convenience store.
Prosecutors alleged Clay wanted Pittman killed because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game and they said Clay wanted revenge.
In a 22-page opinion written by former 10th Court Justice John Neill, the three-judge court overturned the conviction, ruling that former 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson erred by granting a state motion to disqualify attorney Jessi Freud.
Issued May 25, 2021 by the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco
The McLennan County District Attorney's Office will be filing a petition asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to review the 10th Court's decision, First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said.
Former prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Robert Moody filed the disqualification motion 17 days before Clay was going to trial, alleging Freud should not represent Clay because of a potential conflict involving one of her former clients, who the prosecutors assured the court was an essential witness against Clay.
Clay's other attorney, Randy Schaffer, of Houston, objected to the motion, alleging the prosecutors manufactured the motion to create a conflict that did not exist and questioning why they waited so close to trial before raising the issue.
As the hearing grew more heated, Johnson stated, "It appears that this conflict has driven a wedge between the attorneys for Mr. Clay in this matter."
Johnson then asked Freud for a response to Schaffer's objections and her "position regarding her ethical obligations" should her former client be called as a witness, according to the opinion. Freud said she would have a conflict, and Johnson granted the state's motion to disqualify her.
As the trial progressed, the prosecutors did not call Freud's former client as a witness, a point noted by the appellate court opinion.
Johnson, who served 14 years as 54th State District Court judge, joined the 10th Court of Appeals as a justice in January. He recused himself from hearing Clay's case. Neill recently resigned from the appellate court, leaving a vacancy on the panel. Visiting Justice Jeff Ross, a former appellate court judge in Austin, was assigned to hear the case after Johnson's recusal, and Chief Justice Tom Gray also signed off on the opinion.
While the opinion says a criminal defendant has a right to secure counsel of his or her own choice, it also concedes that the defendant's right to counsel of choice is not absolute.
Neill found that Freud's potential conflict in having to choose between Clay's and her former client's interests "was not significant."
"Second, there were less serious means that could have been employed that would have adequately protected the interests of both the government" and Freud's former client, according to the opinion.
Also, the opinion states, the potential content of Freud's former client's testimony was "arguable cumulative of other testimony" and was not necessary to the state's case "apart from the state's use of it to disqualify Freud just prior to trial."
"This is further demonstrated by the fact that the state ultimately did not call (Freud's client) as a witness in this case," according to the opinion.
James Spears, a four-time felon, testified at Clay’s trial that Clay was angry that Pittman robbed him and that Clay offered him $5,000 to kill Pittman. Spears said he was arrested and jailed soon after Clay made the offer and he was not able to take him up on it.
Later, Spears told the jury, he and Spratt were in jail together and Spratt told him that Clay offered to pay Spratt $15,000 to kill Pittman. Spratt said Clay still owed him $5,000 for the murder.
Spratt, 32, also is charged with capital murder. His case remains pending in 19th State District Court.