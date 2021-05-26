2018 Waco capital murder conviction reversed because of attorney disqualification

Neill found that Freud's potential conflict in having to choose between Clay's and her former client's interests "was not significant."

"Second, there were less serious means that could have been employed that would have adequately protected the interests of both the government" and Freud's former client, according to the opinion.

Also, the opinion states, the potential content of Freud's former client's testimony was "arguable cumulative of other testimony" and was not necessary to the state's case "apart from the state's use of it to disqualify Freud just prior to trial."

"This is further demonstrated by the fact that the state ultimately did not call (Freud's client) as a witness in this case," according to the opinion.

James Spears, a four-time felon, testified at Clay’s trial that Clay was angry that Pittman robbed him and that Clay offered him $5,000 to kill Pittman. Spears said he was arrested and jailed soon after Clay made the offer and he was not able to take him up on it.

Later, Spears told the jury, he and Spratt were in jail together and Spratt told him that Clay offered to pay Spratt $15,000 to kill Pittman. Spratt said Clay still owed him $5,000 for the murder.

Spratt, 32, also is charged with capital murder. His case remains pending in 19th State District Court.

