22-year-old Waco man found dead with gunshot wound
A 22-year-old man died Sunday from a gunshot wound in South Waco, bringing the total of Waco's homicides so far this year to 13, the Waco Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue on a report of a discharge of a firearm, WPD spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said.

Officers found one male victim, now identified as 22-year-old Israel Martinez, of Waco, dead with a gunshot wound.

Shipley said Waco Fire Department and AMR personnel responded to the scene, where Martinez was pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made as of noon Monday in the shooting, and the investigation is still ongoing, Shipley said. 

Waco police encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the department at 254-750-7500. Tips can be given anonymously.

Arrests have been made in six criminal homicides this year and five are still under investigation, said Shipley. In two of the 13 homicides, the suspects are deceased.

Last year, Waco logged 17 homicides, the most since 2004.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

