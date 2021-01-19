3 men flee Waco car dealership armed robbery in stolen pickup, police say

Waco police are searching for three men who robbed multiple people at gunpoint at a car dealership Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received a call about an armed robbery in progress around 6:48 at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340, police said. Officers who responded learned that three men with guns robbed multiple people at the dealership, taking items such as purses and cellphones before fleeing. Both the dealership and the individuals are considered victims, police said.

Suspects fled the scene in a white Ford F-250 pickup truck missing its tailgate, police said. Officers found a truck of the same description crashed and abandoned near Jessup Housing on West Loop 340.

In an update later Tuesday, police said the truck was stolen from its owner in Nolanville in Bell County.

“At this point we’re still working to identify who they are and where they came from,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

