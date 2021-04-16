3 more Waco teenagers indicted in shooting death

A McLennan County grand jury Thursday indicted three Waco teenagers in the Oct. 15 robbery and shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.
A fourth defendant, Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted last month on a capital murder charge in the same incident. Onobia Bernett, 18, Jamarion Campbell, 19, and Pablo Villarreal, 18, were indicted Thursday. They were arrested separately in the weeks following Ocie Bernett’s arrest.
Police reported Ocie Bernett, 18, was linked to an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas’ shooting death by video surveillance and navigation system tracking of his distinctive gray Dodge Charger.
The robbery victim reported he was lured through social medical contacts to the Walmart in Bellmead by someone who said they wanted to buy his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Ocie Bernett.
Two men got out of the gray 2012 Dodge Charger, registered to Bernett’s mother, and one of the men pulled a gun and tried to rob the victim of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The victim fled and the men chased him through the parking lot as the driver of the Charger drove around to pick them up, police reported.
Later, Bernett called Thomas to set up a marijuana buy, the affidavit states. Witnesses saw Thomas talking on his cellphone about 1 a.m. Oct. 15, then saw two men walk toward him in the 2600 block of South 14th Street and then heard gunshots, police reported.
After the shots, the witnesses reported seeing a gray car flee the area, according to the affidavit. Police found Thomas lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a local hospital.
Police charged Ocie Bernett in the Bellmead Walmart robbery and in Thomas’ death. They also arrested a suspected accomplice, who told police Bernett set up the Walmart attempted robbery and the meeting with Thomas, where the co-defendant told police Bernett intended to rob him of his marijuana, the affidavit states.