3 more Waco teenagers indicted in shooting death

A McLennan County grand jury Thursday indicted three Waco teenagers in the Oct. 15 robbery and shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

A fourth defendant, Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted last month on a capital murder charge in the same incident. Onobia Bernett, 18, Jamarion Campbell, 19, and Pablo Villarreal, 18, were indicted Thursday. They were arrested separately in the weeks following Ocie Bernett’s arrest.

Police reported Ocie Bernett, 18, was linked to an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas’ shooting death by video surveillance and navigation system tracking of his distinctive gray Dodge Charger.

The robbery victim reported he was lured through social medical contacts to the Walmart in Bellmead by someone who said they wanted to buy his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Ocie Bernett.

Two men got out of the gray 2012 Dodge Charger, registered to Bernett’s mother, and one of the men pulled a gun and tried to rob the victim of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.