Textron, makers of the Army's Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter, began its $367 million case Monday against Chinese consumer drone maker DJI in Waco's federal district court.

Attorneys for both Textron Innovations Inc. and Da-Jiang Innovations made opening statements in the patent infringement case before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright and a jury of three women and three men.

DJI, of Shenzhen, China, reached market dominance in the U.S. consumer drone field building and selling drones that employ technology patented by U.S. aerospace company Bell Helicopter, owned by Textron, said Mark Siegmund of Waco law firm Cherry Johnson Siegmund James, during his opening statement to the jury. DJI never licensed the use of the patents from Textron, he said.

Two of the most popular features on DJI consumer drones, follow a vehicle and auto-hover, are based on Textron patents, Siegmund said.

The follow-a-vehicle feature, which enables pilots of helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft to follow ships and land on them, also enables DJI consumer drones to follow snowboarders down mountains or follow cars around neighborhoods, Seigmund said. The feature is based on U.S. patent number 8,014,909 “control system for vehicles,” issued on Sept. 6, 2011 and owned by Textron.

The auto-hover feature, which enables rotor wing pilots to land their aircraft more safely and easily, also makes flying and operating DJI drones very easy for consumers, Seigmund said. The feature is based on U.S. patent number 9,162,752 “flight control laws for automatic hover hold,” issued Oct. 20, 2015 and owned by Textron.

In 2019, Textron offered to license the patents to DJI, and DJI did not even return Textron’s letter, Seigmund said.

In an opening statement representing DJI, attorney Jacob Schroeder said DJI developed the technologies independently.

Schroeder, of Palo Alto, California, law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, said Textron’s vehicle-following technology uses both position and direction information of the followed vehicle, while DJI’s drones follow vehicles and people just based on the position of the followed vehicle.

DJI’s auto-hover feature is not based on a pilot in the vehicle controlling it with mechanical and hydraulic systems like Textron’s auto-hover patent. Rather, it is based on a drone operator using a handheld remote control, Schroeder said.

The U.S. consumer drone market has more than $3 billion in revenue, and DJI has a more than 70% market share, Seigmund said. He said he would ask the jury to award damages of what Textron would have received if it had agreed to license the two patents to DJI, between 12% and 14% of the revenue, or around $376 million.

Schroeder said neither Bell, nor Textron, has ever sold a consumer drone based on the two patents. Bell Helicopter primarily manufactures and sells military aircraft to the U.S. government.

Textron did not offer to license the patents, they were looking to sell the patents to DJI in the 2019 letter, Schroeder said. As quickly as technology advances, how could patents from 2011 and 2015 be worth $376 million? Schroeder asked the jury.

DJI is going to ask the jury to award damages of zero, Schroeder said. He also said he would show the jury evidence that Textron should not own the patents in question, because they were not based on the work of Textron or Bell engineers and designers but articles published by engineers from other companies entirely.

Originally founded as Bell Aircraft Corp. in Buffalo, New York by Lawrence Dale Bell, in 1935, Bell Helicopter now builds military rotor wing aircraft in Fort Worth and Amarillo. The company makes commercial helicopters in Canada. Textron bought Bell in 1960.

Wang Tao founded DJI in China around 2006. First making a control system for remote control helicopters, Tao went on to become the world’s first drone billionaire.

DJI is considered by the U.S. government to be a Chinese military company, Seigmund said.