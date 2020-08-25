 Skip to main content
4 dead in rural McLennan County mobile home fire
Four people were killed early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire that consumed the house overnight, authorities said.

Mulitple fire agencies and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office were called to the 800 block of Old Mexia Road shortly after 3:15 a.m., when a fire was reported in a mobile home. McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said at least four people were confirmed dead, but the recovery of the victims remains ongoing.

"The trailer house was completely engulfed," January said. "We have also summoned help from the state fire marshal's office (and) we have at least four state fire marshal investigators here at the current time and we will probably be processing this scene for at least two days."

Initial investigation did not indicate any criminal wrongdoing connected to the fire, but authorities continued to investigate, January said.

"This is a terribly tragic and sad situation," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Fire crews from Waco, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Elm Mott worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire. Crews continued to put out hot spots as Justice of the Peace James Lee arrived on scene to declare the four victims dead.

Names of the victims were not released Tuesday morning.

