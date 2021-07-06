5-year-old shoots himself with unattended gun

A 5-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after finding a gun left in the backseat of a car early Monday morning and had to be transported to a children's hospital in Temple.

The Waco Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Reynolds Street.

Officers found a 5-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. They immediately placed a tourniquet on the boy's leg in an attempt to save his life, and he was transported to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital by AMR before being transported to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

During the investigation, officers learned the boy was under the care of his mother, who had placed him in the back seat of a vehicle.

According to the release, the mother secured the boy in the back seat, then sat in the front seat of the vehicle as they waited for a ride home. The mom said she heard a gun go off and then heard her son crying in the backseat.

Officers said the mother did not know about or see the weapon inside the vehicle, which was sitting unsecured in the back seat.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and no arrests were made or charges filed at the moment.

The Waco Police Department urges the public to know the importance of gun safety and to remember that it is their responsibility to secure any firearms as they are considered deadly weapons.

