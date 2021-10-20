5th Circuit denies Baylor appeal over disclosure of Pepper Hamilton documents

A federal appellate court has upheld a ruling that Baylor University must provide all documents from a law firm that helped the school through its sexual assault scandal to a former student suing the school.
Baylor suffered the new legal setback Wednesday in its defense of Title IX lawsuits from 15 sexual assault survivors after a federal appellate court rejected its appeal of a judge's order that the school must surrender the documents in one of the cases. Without comment, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Baylor's motion for writ of mandamus in its efforts to overturn an August ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, of Austin, that requires Baylor to release all documents from the Pepper Hamilton law firm to plaintiffs' attorneys in the case known as Jane Doe 11.
It was the third time Baylor unsuccessfully attempted through a mandamus writ procedure to reverse a judge's pretrial ruling in the protracted discovery process in the Jane Doe lawsuits.
Baylor attorneys argued Pitman abused his discretion when he ruled Baylor waived its work product privilege claims in Jane Doe 11's case and must turn over Pepper Hamilton documents by the following week. That prompted Baylor's plea to the 5th Circuit.
Pitman's order reversed a ruling from an Austin magistrate that all documents from the Pepper Hamilton law firm must be released to the 15 plaintiffs, who are grouped into four Title IX lawsuits against Baylor.
Jane Doe 11’s case was singled out because she is the only plaintiff out of the 15 who was sexually assaulted after Baylor implemented 105 suggestions outlined in a report from Pepper Hamilton about how to improve the school’s response to sexual assaults, harassment and other issues.
Pitman's order pertained only to the case involving Jane Doe 11. However, the effect of his order will provide the Pepper Hamilton documents that plaintiffs' attorneys have been seeking for years.
Baylor officials said in a statement Wednesday that they continue to work to resolve the lawsuits.
“While the University may not agree with the decision to release attorney-client communications and work product, Baylor remains steadfast in working to bring this matter to trial and, ultimately, reach a conclusion,” the statement says.
No trial date has been set.
Throughout the lengthy, contentious discovery process, both Pitman and U.S. Magistrate Andrew Austin, who has overseen portions of pretrial matters, have chided Baylor attorneys and those for Pepper Hamilton, threatening them with sanctions for the manner in which they have complied with discovery orders and drawn out the process.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the plaintiffs with Houston attorney Chad Dunn, said he is pleased with Wednesday's order, and that Baylor's mandamus effort was as "equally without merit" as its other two attempts.
"Thankfully, we are one step closer to the truth, despite the millions of dollars Baylor is spending to conceal that truth." Dunnam said. "At the end of the day, lawsuits are about accountability. We are approaching the day when those responsible for the horrific treatment of hundreds of sexual assault survivors at Baylor will be exposed. The policy decisions to suppress reports of sexual assault, retaliate against and re-victimize sexual assault survivors and deny the mere existence of criminal activity directed at students will all be revealed. Our clients are dedicated to exposing the truth, for only the truth will protect others in the future. That Baylor has spent five years fighting these women tooth and nail to hide the real facts and protect those responsible is shameful."
The 15 former Baylor students allege in their lawsuits that Baylor maintained discriminatory policies and displayed deliberate indifference in handling reports of their sexual assaults and that those practices created a heightened risk for sexual assault.
Baylor assured the court in fighting the plaintiffs’ motions to turn over the Pepper Hamilton materials that it would not invoke the law firm’s investigation in defending the case. However, it did so in responding to a motion in Jane Doe 11’s case, Pitman noted. After that, Baylor asked to amend its response, but Pitman denied that request.
“A motion to amend an answer cannot be used as a tool to later modify the scope of the work product doctrine to suit the current needs of a case,” Pitman wrote in his August order. “If the Court allowed Baylor to use a motion to amend in that manner and at this juncture, it would effectively eviscerate the idea that a pleading can put certain information in play and outside the protection of the work product doctrine.
“It bears repeating, again, that the Court warned Baylor in 2017 that it would risk waiving work product protection if it ‘directly invoked the Pepper Hamilton investigation as part of a substantive defense to Plaintiff’s claims in the future.’ Yet, Baylor did just that in its Jane Doe 11 answer and cannot use a motion to amend in 2020 to try to fix its blunder,” the judge wrote.
As a result of the Pepper Hamilton report, the Baylor Board of Regents said there was a "fundamental failure" by school officials to properly implement Title IX policies. Baylor football coach Art Briles lost his job and Baylor President Ken Starr was reassigned before leaving Baylor in the wake of the scandal.