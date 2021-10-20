5th Circuit denies Baylor appeal over disclosure of Pepper Hamilton documents

"Thankfully, we are one step closer to the truth, despite the millions of dollars Baylor is spending to conceal that truth." Dunnam said. "At the end of the day, lawsuits are about accountability. We are approaching the day when those responsible for the horrific treatment of hundreds of sexual assault survivors at Baylor will be exposed. The policy decisions to suppress reports of sexual assault, retaliate against and re-victimize sexual assault survivors and deny the mere existence of criminal activity directed at students will all be revealed. Our clients are dedicated to exposing the truth, for only the truth will protect others in the future. That Baylor has spent five years fighting these women tooth and nail to hide the real facts and protect those responsible is shameful."

The 15 former Baylor students allege in their lawsuits that Baylor maintained discriminatory policies and displayed deliberate indifference in handling reports of their sexual assaults and that those practices created a heightened risk for sexual assault.

Baylor assured the court in fighting the plaintiffs’ motions to turn over the Pepper Hamilton materials that it would not invoke the law firm’s investigation in defending the case. However, it did so in responding to a motion in Jane Doe 11’s case, Pitman noted. After that, Baylor asked to amend its response, but Pitman denied that request.