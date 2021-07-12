5th Circuit dismisses WPD top brass from biker lawsuit, leaves Reyna as defendant

After the smoke cleared and the dead and injured were removed from the scene, 192 bikers were arrested on identical first-degree felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. All but 37 of the bikers were indicted by a McLennan County grand jury.

Only one case was tried, and that ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. That case and those remaining later were dismissed, most of them after Reyna was defeated and left office, leaving no one held criminally accountable for the bloody public melee.

About 134 bikers filed civil suits, alleging they were wrongfully arrested in violation of their civil rights. Since then, the lawsuits from those bikers who were indicted have been dismissed, with Albright ruling that the grand jury's decision to indict them amounts to probable cause.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the bikers stayed in jail for weeks and months, with some losing their jobs and others being crippled financially.

The attorneys involved in the case have had oral arguments in front of the 5th Circuit panel at least twice. More appeals of pretrial rulings are pending in the 5th Circuit and more likely will be filed.