90-year-old Waco man alleges fraud in car deal

He also was charged $2,004.63 for tax, title and license, plus $4,393 for four after-market warranties, according to the suit. The new Golf already came with a manufacturer's two-year "Scheduled Carefree Maintenance," three-year roadside assistance, a four-year bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and a five-year car net remote access, the suit states.

The total amount financed was $21,447.63.

About a month later, "under the pretext of re-doing the financing," Volkswagen called Davidson and asked him to come back to the dealership, the suit alleges. After redoing the transaction, Davidson left owing $24,481.50, an increase of $3,033.87, the suit claims.

"Same car, same down payment, same trade-in, same warranties," the suit states. "Adding more insult to injury, Volkswagen had Mr. Davidson pay TTL again (another $1,737.41) without giving him credit for paying TTL a month earlier.

"Plain and simple, it was not enough to overcharge him over the sticker price, not enough to cheat him on the value of his trade-in and not enough to sell him over $4,000 in warranties he did not need; Volkswagen of Waco took another $3,033.87 from him," according to the lawsuit.

The dealership also "repapered and changed" the transaction from a "new" car sale to a "used" car sale, the suit alleges.