Ad in McLennan County leads to arrest of Lubbock man accused of trafficking woman in 3 states

A man accused of trafficking a woman for sex in at least three states was arrested Thursday at his home after posting an ad for the woman in McLennan County, an arrest affidavit states.

Police in Lubbock arrested Dayshone Lewis Johnson, 27, on a McLennan County warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated promotion of prostitution.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives saw the ad and worked with other law enforcement officials to identify almost 80 similar ads featuring the same two phone numbers posted in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, according to the affidavit.

Johnson would coordinate meetings for the woman to engage in sex acts in exchange for money and would drive her to the meetings, the affidavit states. Local investigators located the woman featured in the ads and determined the arrangement was consistent with human trafficking, according to the affidavit.

Johnson was taken to McLennan County Jail on Thursday night and remained there Friday with bond listed at $25,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.