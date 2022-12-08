Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake

After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents.

The arresting Texas Department of Public Safety trooper also accuses Sarah Lynn Mays, 40 of Mart, of resisting arrest and failing to provide identification after the crash on Wilbanks Drive, east of Waco near Tradinghouse Lake, her arrest affidavits state.

“Once Mays was in handcuffs, she continued to spit (at deputies) and was kicking multiple deputies and another Trooper as well as stating she was going to kill us,” the arresting trooper wrote.

When the trooper arrived on the scene of the wreck, he saw that Mays had driven off a straight road and collided with a "telephone box" and fence, the affidavits say. Mays appeared intoxicated, had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and refused all field sobriety tests, according to the affidavits.

When Mays tired to leave the scene of the wreck, deputies began to place her in custody and she responded by spitting at them, the affidavits say. Her spit hit one deputy, the affidavits say.

At McLennan County Jail, Mays refused to provide a blood sample, so deputies obtained a warrant for it, the affidavits say. Neither the affidavits nor Mays’ booking cards say what her blood alcohol concentration was, but one of her charges is third-degree felony driving while intoxicated, third or subsequent offense. Court records show her most recent DWI conviction was July 1, 2021.

In addition to bail, Mays’ arraignment judge also required her to have an interlock device installed on her vehicle so that it will not start if she has alcohol on her breath.